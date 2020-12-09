Gym, tan, laundry, community service? Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is reportedly behind on the latter — and his probation officer isn’t happy.

According to documents obtained by In Touch, the Jersey Shore star, 38, has only completed 18 of the 500 hours of community service he was ordered to complete as part of his tax evasion sentence.

A probation officer claimed she reminded Sorrentino “at nearly every interaction to find a venue for community service, including service that could be performed from home,” but he has made little effort to complete his hours following his prison release from Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in September 2019.

The probation officer also said that Sorrentino was scheduled to volunteer in August but did not attend due to concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. A judge is now reportedly issuing a written warning against Sorrentino after receiving the complaint from the probation officer.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

It seems the MTV personality has been keeping busy in other ways because he recently revealed he’s going to be a dad after he and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino (née Pesce), suffered a devastating miscarriage.

“Our biggest blessing is on its way,” Lauren, 35, captioned her announcement post on November 24 with sonogram pics. “We have a Baby Situation,” the proud father-to-be gushed in his own message.

Several of Mike’s costars were over the moon upon hearing the couple are expanding their family. “Now that’s a situation my dude!!!!” Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio replied. “Errrhhhhh meerrrr gerrrrrdddd!!!” Vinny Guadagnino wrote, while Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi commented, “LOVE YOU BOTH [prayer and heart emojis] Sooo sooo excited for you.”

Two weeks later, the pair revealed they’re expecting a baby boy. “Gym, tan, we’re having a baby boy,” Mike gushed via Instagram along with photos of their sweet gender reveal taken by Anthony Serrantonio.

In June, the couple were open about their struggle to conceive in an exclusive interview In Touch, noting they were “definitely still trying” to get pregnant.

“A lot of people always speculate but we’re an open book,” Lauren, explained. “There’s nothing that we haven’t shared with the world.”

In Touch reached out to Sorrentino’s rep but did not hear back at the time of publication.