Building a life together. Jersey Shore’s Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, are “definitely still trying” to get pregnant, the reality TV starlet exclusively tells In Touch.

“A lot of people always speculate but we’re an open book,” Lauren, 35, says. “There’s nothing that we haven’t shared with the world.” In November 2019, the couple, who tied the knot one year earlier, revealed Lauren suffered a miscarriage at seven weeks pregnant.

“It was heart-wrenching,” she recalled during an ABC interview at the time. Lauren and Mike, 38, went on to explain that they “conceived” on the night the New Jersey native was released from his eight-month stint in federal prison.

“When I found out we were pregnant, I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years and that this was our time and it was our blessing,” Lauren expressed. “It was hard. It was really difficult.” Since then, the longtime sweethearts remain hopeful about having a baby.

“When that time comes, we’ll definitely be excited to share the news!” Lauren adds, while promoting her sunglass collection, The Jet Set Collection by Eleventh Hour x Lauren Sorrentino, available on ELEVENTH HOUR’s website.

Because Lauren is so close with Mike’s Jersey Shore costars and best friends Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Cortese and Jenni “JWoww” Farley, she’s learned plenty about parenthood.

“They’re all such amazing moms,” she gushes to In Touch. “I mean, they’ve shown me just to be comfortable in your own skin and especially while being in the public eye, you know, not letting the opinions and stuff from other moms get in the way of your parenting because everybody’s different.”

Even amid the coronavirus pandemic, Lauren and Mike manage to stay connected to their inner circle. On July 5, the group got together to celebrate The Situation’s birthday … while taking proper precautions, obviously.

“It was really nice,” describes Lauren. “Everyone there has been tested and we’ve been proactive in practicing social distancing, of course, and right now in NJ, we’re in the green zone — we’re in the safe zone — so you’re allowed to do outdoor dining and we all felt comfortable meeting up so it was a great night!”

