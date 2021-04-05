After their tumultuous road to the altar, Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva’s marital struggles will unfold in new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

TLC shared an action-packed trailer for season 6 on Monday, April 5, finally showing what went down between the reality TV couple before they called it quits.

“Why [did] your mom call me a hooker?” the Ukraine native, 35, asked Mike while cooking together during one tense scene. “I’m not gonna be treated this way,” Natalie later vented in a solo confessional, hinting at more disagreements.

The drama between the couple bothered Mike’s mom, Trish, so much that she even took a bold stand against his new bride when she was preparing to make her exit following their last-minute wedding.

“You’re acting like a child right now. What’s going on?” Mike questioned Natalie, to which she replied, “Better just leave.” After the tense exchange, Trish got frustrated and told him privately that he should “send her back to f–king Ukraine.”

Although the pair officially became husband and wife in season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé, Mike’s Uncle Beau Lawrence revealed they separated after less than one year of marriage exclusively to In Touch on March 23.

And no surprise here, but they aren’t the only couple on the show struggling to find a balance in their relationship. Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren are returning after getting hitched, and now, fans will get to watch her pregnancy journey with baby No. 1.

Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina are back as well, and this time, the newly wedded pair will deal with some trust issues. After saying their I do’s in his native country of Nigeria, Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem are learning how to navigate a long-distance marriage until his K-1 visa gets approved. Luckily for them, they are able to keep the spark alive via video chats.

Fans will also see Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa dealing with the wild fallout of their explosive family drama, which is the same problem returning stars Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet are trying to overcome.

Will the couples ever be in wedded bliss? We’ll have to wait and see!

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? premieres Sunday, April 25, at 8/7c on TLC.