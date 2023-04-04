Rule breaker! Michelle Duggar ditched her long skirts for skin-tight leggings in a rare photo with all nine of her daughters.

“The older everyone gets, the busier life gets— which means it’s always extra special when we manage to get all 9 of us sisters + mom together again in the same place at the same time!” Jessa Duggar captioned the family photo, which she shared via Instagram on Tuesday, April 4. “Last week was golden.”

While Michelle, 56, is known for rocking conservative looks that often include long skirts and long sleeve shirts, she chose to sport a much more casual look consisting of black leggings, a blue sweatshirt and gray sneakers during the gathering.

In addition to Michelle and Jessa, 30, Jana Duggar, Jill Duggar, Jinger Duggar, Joy-Anna Duggar, Johannah Duggar, Jennifer Duggar, Jordyn-Grace Duggar and Josie Duggar also attended the get together.

Shortly after Jessa shared the photo, fans rushed to the comments section to express their shock over the Duggar matriarch’s decision to wear pants.

“So cool seeing Michelle wearing pants!” one person wrote. Another added, “Wow even Michelle has pants on.”

A following social media user chimed in, “Wow! Look at all the pants. Times have changed.”

Michelle wasn’t the only family member wearing pants in the photo. Her older daughters, Jana, 33, Jill, 31, Jessa, Jinger, 29, and Joy-Anna, 25, also opted to not wear skirts for the occasion.

The family’s wardrobe shocked fans because Michelle and her husband, Jim Bob Duggar, raised their 19 kids to dress modestly.

In the 2014 book Growing Up Duggar, Jana, Jill, Jessa and Jinger explained that their parents came up with such strict dress code rules due to their traditional, religious values. “We do not dress modestly because we are ashamed of the body God has given us; quite the contrary,” they wrote. “We realize that our body is a special gift from God and that He intends for it to be shared only with our future husband.”

Courtesy of Jessa Duggar/Instagram

“We avoid low-cut, cleavage-showing, gaping or bare-shouldered tops and, when needed, we wear an undershirt. We try to make it a habit to always cover the top of our shirt with our hand when we bend over. We don’t want to play the peekaboo game with our neckline,” the former TLC stars continued about the way they were told to dress growing up.

However, many of the female family members have started breaking the dress code by wearing pants in recent years.

In March 2023, Joy-Anna explained her decision to wear pants during a YouTube video.

“[We] felt like there wasn’t anything in the scripture that’s black and white on dress,” the Counting On alum explained at the time. “I think biblically, we just kind of looked through scripture for a long time and feel like this is OK for our family.”