Michelle Duggar has compiled quite a large net worth since the start of her family’s show 17 Kids and Counting in 2008.

While the reality TV star has her and her husband’s real estate empire to fall back on, her net worth took a major hit after the cancellation of her family’s show in 2015. Their family was reported to “lose $850,000 a year,” according to The Sun, after TLC pulled the plug on the clan’s other series Counting On in the wake of Josh Duggar’s arrest and subsequent charges for charges of two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography.

“The family was roughly paid $80k for each chunk of filming, and some seasons were longer than others, but they were picking up on average $850k a season,” a source told the publication in July 2021.

Michelle and Jim Bob broke their silence on the show’s cancellation in a statement on July 3, 2021.

“It is hard to believe that more than 17 years have passed since we were first contacted by a production company wanting to do a one-hour documentary about the logistics of raising 14 children,” the statement, which was published on the family’s website, read. “Our family has grown (and grown up!) before our eyes and on national television, and the journey has been miraculous — following God is an exciting adventure!”

What is Michelle Duggar’s Net Worth

Michelle Duggar’s total net worth is estimated to be $3.5 million as of 2022, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Michelle Earn Her Money?

Although the Duggars are known for following traditional gender roles at home, the Duggar family matriarch — who shares 19 kids with husband Jim Bob Duggar — revealed in October 2020 that she is a licensed real estate agent.

“There are four realtors in our family now!” she captioned an Instagram post at the time. “Jeremiah passed his test today and joins Jim Bob, Joseph, and me as licensed real estate agents! Congrats, Jeremiah!”

Michelle Duggar’s Real Estate

Michelle and Jim Bob operate a thriving real estate business, owning more than 100 acres of land in their home state of Arkansas. The couple continues to buy and sell property together and have been purchasing land and commercial properties since the early 2000s.

Jim Bob purchased a 20-acre plot in 2000, where their future home would eventually reside that the family built as a group project. The family later purchased additional land around the initial property.

In addition to owning large amounts of land, the couple also regularly flip residential homes. They sold their refurbished Springdale, Arkansas, mansion for $1.53 million in March 2020 after purchasing it for $230,000 in 2014 and making extensive renovations, according to Realtor.com.