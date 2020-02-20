It’s anyone’s guess what she means. Sister Wives star Meri Brown shared another cryptic quote on February 20 and we’re curious if it has to do with any of her strained relationships among the Brown family.

“Understanding is deeper than knowledge,” the quote Meri, 49, shared began. “There are many people who know you, but there are very few who understand you.” Who’s not understanding the sometimes embattled reality star?

Courtesy of Meri Brown/Instagram

This is far from the first time the TLC star has shared a cryptic message that raised eyebrows. For instance, she shared a quote on September 20 that may have been hinting at some turmoil in her life at the time. “Give. But don’t allow yourself to be used,” the bed and breakfast owner wrote. “Love. But don’t allow your heart to be abused. Trust. But don’t be naive. Listen. But don’t lose your own voice.”

Meri also posted a quote from Brené Brown in December around the same time the trailer for the new season of her family’s TV show dropped. “I am imperfect and vulnerable but I am also brave and worthy of love and belonging,” the post she shared on December 11 read. Since the ad featured tension between Meri and other members of her family, it’s possible the quote was a reaction to the trailer coming out.

Then, the TV personality added another questionable message about leaving her past behind via Instagram on January 29. “I am me,” she began the caption on a photo of herself. “I’m comfortable with who I am and what I do. I focus on what I have and what I’m doing and don’t get wrapped up in what the other person is doing … I look forward to what’s ahead, leave the past in the past, and enjoy the here and now. This is what matters. This is my vision.”

Considering her strained relationship with her husband, Kody Brown, and some of her sister wives, we wondered whether that message or any of the others had a deeper meaning relating to those tested bonds. After all, Meri admitted on the February 16 episode of Sister Wives that one of the reasons she didn’t want to live in the same house as the rest of the family was due to her current relationship with her spouse.

“[My reason] is more directly related to my relationship with Kody,” she said in a confessional interview. “It’s different than I want it to be at this point. It’s easier for me to avoid. I just think it would make it difficult to be in one home for me right now — just because of that.”

Could it be Kody who doesn’t “understand” Meri?