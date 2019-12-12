Interesting timing. Meri Brown shared a cryptic post about “belonging” on her Instagram Story hours after the trailer for the new season of Sister Wives dropped — are the two connected?

“I am imperfect and vulnerable but I am also brave and worthy of love and belonging,” the quote by Brené Brown read. Meri, 48, shared it on December 11 just hours after a teaser for the new season of her TLC show was released. In the trailer, there’s still a lot of tension between Meri and other members of her family, and it’s possible the message was in reaction to an ad coming out that conveyed those issues.

Courtesy of Meri Brown/Instagram

There’s still tension between Kody Brown and Meri in the trailer, even though they said in the tell-all episode of the previous season that they’d left the “bad energy” in their marriage behind when they moved to Flagstaff. “We’re a family, but we’re not acting married,” Kody says to their therapist in the teaser. “He doesn’t want to move forward to trying to work things out with me,” Meri reveals.

Kody, 50, called his and Meri’s marriage “platonic” during season 12 of Sister Wives, and in season 13, he spoke of the mistrust in their relationship following Meri’s catfishing scandal. “It’s a matter of trust,” Kody explained. “And it’s a matter of spending five years in Las Vegas without trust. There was an energy at our house, and the cul-de-sac, but even to have it brought up again is nothing, because we’ve moved to Flagstaff, and we’ve left that behind us.”

“I totally agree,” Meri added. “You know, it’s like we left that bad, funky energy in Las Vegas, we’re moving on, you know. We’re moving forward, and it’s done.”

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

But is it really done? The trailer for the season premiering in January 2020 definitely makes it seem like the duo is still dealing with mending their relationship. Kody even tells Meri’s fellow sister wife Robyn Brown to stop defending her at one point, which seems harsh.

This is not the first time Meri has posted a quote that made people question whether it was about her familial relationships, either. In September, she shared a message on her Instagram Story that read, “Give. But don’t allow yourself to be used. Love. But don’t allow your heart to be abused. Trust. But don’t be naive. Listen. But don’t lose your own voice.”

A few days later, the reality star made a revealing post about a solo trip she took and how she did some soul-searching on it. “I needed to self reflect and figure some things out,” she wrote. “I needed to address some things inside of me that were screaming to be addressed. I needed to give myself a big emotional hug from the inside out. My big takeaway from this, (obviously among others that I don’t choose to go into on this forum) is I’m OK. I’m a good person. I goof up sometimes, I’m not perfect, but I work to be better. I’m worthy and worth it.”

Courtesy of Meri Brown/Instagram

She continued, “I value the relationships I have that have stuck with me through rough times and still see me as worth it. I know there are some who have let me go and given up on me and that’s OK. I will continue to love, to care, to be there. I will continue being the best me I can be. I will continue being happy with me. 🌲🌲🌲.”

What do you think is going on with Meri?