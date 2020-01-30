What could she be referring to? Sister Wives star Meri Brown shared a cryptic message about leaving her past behind via Instagram on January 29. “I am me,” she simply began the caption on a photo of herself. “I’m comfortable with who I am and what I do. I focus on what I have and what I’m doing and don’t get wrapped up in what the other person is doing.”

“I distance myself from toxicity and draw closer to positivity,” Meri, 49, added. “I create a safe and positive physical space to be surrounded by. I enjoy being with the people who enjoy being with me. I want people in my life who want to share and occupy the same space, and cherish the good times with them.”

She also wrote that she tries to keep herself “open” to the possibilities of “love, growth, change, improvement, challenge” and more. “I look forward to what’s ahead, leave the past in the past, and enjoy the here and now,” she concluded. “This is what matters. This is my vision.”

Courtesy of Meri Brown/Instagram

The reality star also included a lot of hashtags about the clothing business she participates in, so she might have been talking about her success and “vision” with that. But considering her strained relationship with her husband, Kody Brown, and some of her sister wives in the past, we can’t help but wonder if there’s a deeper meaning behind her latest post.

Apparently, fans in the comments read a little bit into the message, too. “I watch your program and see a person that is so hurt,” someone wrote. “Good luck to you and I hope to see you succeed. They portray you as this weak person but I see a strong person inside watching to be set free and don’t look back.”

In late December, Meri wrote about her goals for the new year, which included, “healing, transformation, blessings and success.” Did that also mostly involve her business, or could it have had something to do with her bonds with her famous family as well?

Whatever Meri’s latest message meant, we can’t wait to see where life takes her next.