Not such a warm welcome. The highly anticipated season premiere of TLC’s Sister Wives is set for Sunday, January 5, and fans will be able to pick right back up where they left off with the polygamous reality TV family. Shortly after they all settled into their new rental homes in Flagstaff, Arizona, Meri Brown was faced with the possibility of having to move again because her new neighbors were not happy with her living in their neighborhood, according to Us Weekly‘s sneak peek.

“So the neighbors contacted the owner of my rental. I had a conversation with the owner. Pretty much, the first thing she said to me was, ‘Meri, I am second-guessing the fact that I approved you to rent this house.’ She asked me if I would consider leaving the house and not renting from her,” Meri, 48, said during her joint confessional with husband Kody Brown and her sister wives Janelle Brown, Robyn Brown and Christine Brown.

“Well, we told her everything, we disclosed everything,” Kody, 50, told Meri.

“I was like, completely open with her. They put it in the contract, in the rental contract. She knows we’re a plural family, she knows we’re going to be filming in the house,” Meri explained.

“So she wants you to leave. She wants you out,” Christine, 47, told Meri.

“By the end of the conversation, you know, she was just like, ‘I need to rethink this. I need to consider whether or not I want to have you continue renting from me,’” Meri added.

“But that’s not up to her,” Kody said. “Cause the contract, it’s actually up to you and me.”

It was clear the family had a very big decision to make regarding whether they would move Meri out of the home or if they would fight for her right to remain in the home per their rental contract.

“If I walk away, what does that say about me? Just being a chicken? Is that like, letting them win? Because of their bullying? Cause that’s what it is, they’re bullying me, they’re bullying the owner to kick me out because they don’t like who I am without even knowing me,” Meri said. “If I cave and I let them bully me out of this house, then they win.”