Not feeling it. Meghan Markle had to abide by several rules and regulations when she became the Duchess of Sussex, including curtsying, and a source tells In Touch exclusively that she “couldn’t stand” the traditional gesture of greeting. Now that she and Prince Harry have “stepped back” from their royal duties, she won’t be missing it.

It’s been a tradition for women to bend their knees while bowing their head to pay respects to high-ranking royals. “This may seem like a small detail, but honestly Meghan couldn’t stand curtsying,” an insider tells In Touch. “It’s what I think threw her over the edge, having to curtsy to everyone!”

The source adds, “She thought it was ridiculous and that was honestly a big, big problem for her.”

The former Suits star, 38, is now looking forward to embracing her new Canadian lifestyle after making the announcement about their move. In January, she and Harry, 35, shared a statement which explained why they made the groundbreaking decision.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” they wrote, before revealing they were striving to become “financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

The dynamic duo said they were looking forward to balancing their time between the United Kingdom and North America, as they also felt it would be a beneficial experience for their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity,” they wrote.

On January 18, Queen Elizabeth released a statement of her own regarding Harry and Meghan’s future within the royal family. “Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family,” it read. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family.”

Just a few days later, Harry arrived at Vancouver Island in Canada to reunite with his leading lady and their 8-month-old son.

Here’s to the start of an exciting, new journey together!