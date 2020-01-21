Welcome home! Prince Harry arrived at Vancouver Island — which is off Canada’s Pacific Coast — on Tuesday, January 21, to reunite with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their 8-month-old son, Archie, following his decision to step back from royal duties. Harry, 35, was accompanied by security as he got off the plane and was bundled up in a black puffer jacket with a beanie to brave the cold weather.

The U.K. native is about to start his new life away from his family, and it seems like he is excited for what’s to come — especially after there has been some tension with his older brother, Prince William. “He’s over living in William’s shadow,” a source told In Touch exclusively. “The Queen stressed the importance of her family putting on a united front, and she made this very clear in her statement, but his relationship with William is still strained. The way things are going, it’s unlikely they’ll ever be close again. Like they used to be.”

Additionally, Harry isn’t stressed about his financial situation, despite no longer being tied to his family. “Harry isn’t worried about money,” a second insider revealed. “He and Meghan already had everything mapped out. He’s confident he won’t be strapped for cash, and to be honest, he’s never been a materialistic kind of guy anyway — he likes the outdoors and basic things in life.”

On January 8, the couple took to Instagram to announce they were “stepping back” from their duties and want to become “financially independent” while working with the Queen and the palace. From now, Harry and Meghan, 38, “plan to balance” their time “between the United Kingdom and North America.”

Ultimately, Harry is thankful for his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and her support during this time. “I will always have the utmost respect for my grandmother, my commander-in-chief, and I am forever grateful to her and the rest of my family for the support they’ve shown Meghan and I over the last few months,” he said. He also explained he would “continue to be the same man” and support charities and causes that are near and dear to his heart.

While the decision to uproot their family might have seemed like a rather sudden idea, the pair had thought about it for some time. “They’ve been talking about the move for a while,” an additional insider added. “It’s not a new thing. They already have a home setting there and have been coming and going for months! But being based in Canada for six weeks was enough time to make them certain about the decision. While they’ll also be spending time in the U.K, Canada will be their main base.”

At the end of the day, Harry and the former actress “are looking forward to having a fresh start and extending their family in Canada,” another source dished. Cheers to a new journey, eh.

