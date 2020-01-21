New gig! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been offered a lucrative new job as spokespersons for a company that will teach Americans how to lower their property taxes.

Long Island-based Property Tax Reduction Consultants has given the soon-to-be ex-royals a chance to earn their own money amid their hopes of becoming financially independent following their exit from the monarchy — a move which is now being referred to as “Megxit.”

“Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the most famous royals in the news in the last two decades. They share Property Tax Reduction Consultant’s missions of helping others, with our extensive background of charity work with breast cancer, Toys-for-Tots, and countless other endeavors,” Sean Acosta, CEO of Property Tax Reduction Consultants, said about the job offer.

“As our company grows, we think Harry and Meghan would be a great addition to help our message resonate nationally.”

The Duke, 35, and Duchess of Sussex, 38, have announced that they will repay the $3.1 million in taxpayer money that was spent remodeling their Frogmore cottage.

Shameless Prince Harry, meanwhile, has been looking for a job, begging both Bob Iger and John Favreau for a “voiceover” job for Meghan in Hollywood.

On Sunday, January 19, at an event organized for the supporters of his Sentebale charity, the father of one opened up about his and Meghan’s exit from the royal family and upcoming move to Canada.

“Before I begin, I must say that I can only imagine what you may have heard or perhaps read over the last few weeks,” he said in the emotional speech.

“So, I want you to hear the truth from me, as much as I can share – not as a Prince, or a Duke, but as Harry, the same person that many of you have watched grow up over the last 35 years – but with a clearer perspective,” he added.

Harry claimed to have a fondness for the country he was leaving. “The U.K. is my home and a place that I love. That will never change. I have grown up feeling support from so many of you, and I watched as you welcomed Meghan with open arms as you saw me find the love and happiness that I had hoped for all my life. Finally, the second son of Diana got hitched, hurray!” he said.

He also took some time to gush about his wife, whom he married in 2018 and whom many have deemed a “diva duchess.”

“I also know you’ve come to know me well enough over all these years to trust that the woman I chose as my wife upholds the same values as I do. And she does, and she’s the same woman I fell in love with. We both do everything we can to fly the flag and carry out our roles for this country with pride. Once Meghan and I were married, we were excited, we were hopeful, and we were here to serve,” Harry continued.

“For those reasons, it brings me great sadness that it has come to this. The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges,” he said. “And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option. What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you.”