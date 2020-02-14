After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed they were stepping back from royal duties, the pair reportedly fired their entire U.K. staff, the Daily Mail reported on Thursday, February 13. According to the outlet, the couple apparently announced the news in person to communications chief Sara Latham, private secretary Fiona Mcilwham, program coordinator Clara Loughran and many others in January.

One or two staff members might stay with the royal family, while most are negotiating redundancy packages, the outlet reported.

It’s not shocking that the 38-year-old former actress and the 35-year-old royal would close up shop since they announced they wanted to become “financially independent” on January 8. “We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth and our patronages,” they wrote at the time. “This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

The pair — who share 9-month-old son Archie — have been adjusting to their life up north just fine. “[Meghan] hated having to be driven and couldn’t wait to get behind the wheel in Canada,” a source exclusively told In Touch. “She’s relieved to finally have some freedom in her life — to do whatever she wants without the royals watching her every move. She’s already leading a normal life again — driving again, doing the grocery shopping, running errands and that kind of thing.”

However, the two took a break from their low-key life and made their first appearance at a JPMorgan event in Miami on February 6, and then secretly visited Stanford University in Palo Alto, California, to meet with the university’s president on February 11.

Meghan and Harry will return to the U.K. for an upcoming event, but it doesn’t seem like his issues with his family will be solved by then since he “still holds a grudge against the royals,” a second insider revealed. “He’s angry about the way they treated Meghan differently from the rest of the family and accused them of not doing enough to protect her. I wouldn’t say he’s exactly jumping for joy at the prospect of seeing them.”

Despite the “rift” between Prince William and Duchess Kate (née Middleton) and Harry and Meghan, Queen Elizabeth II “is hoping they’ll put their differences aside and unite for the day,” the insider added.

Since the Suits alum and the redheaded prince are no longer residing overseas, insiders think there’s a slim chance they will return to their roles down the line. “Once [they’re] out,” it would be extremely difficult “to reverse the process,” Princess Diana’s former assistant Paul Burrell told In Touch.

