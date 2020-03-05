Looking good! Meghan Markle appears to be thriving one month after her last public appearance with Prince Harry. The two stepped out for the Endeavour Fund Awards in London on Thursday, March 5, and looked totally refreshed after their decision to “step back” from their royal duties.

The brunette beauty rocked a form-fitting blue cocktail dress with her hair slicked back in a low ponytail. She smiled big as she held on to her man, who made sure her dress was not affected by the inclement weather with his handy umbrella. The couple appeared to be cheery as they wore coordinating ensembles.

The duo made their first public appearance since announcing their lifestyle change in February at a JPMorgan event in Miami. Although, Meghan has not been photographed since the two visited the Canada House on January 7.

The couple announced to the world their decision to part ways with the royal family on January 8. While their move North American shocked many, it doesn’t seem like they have any regrets. “Harry and Meghan have had enough of the negative press and rules and regulations that come with being tied to ‘the firm’ so are willing to give it all up and gradually become financially independent,” a source exclusively told In Touch at the time. “They want their own life.”

As for Meghan, she has a laundry list of things she won’t miss about life in the U.K. The former Suits actress “couldn’t stand” having to curtsy to high-ranking royals, another source exclusively told In Touch. “It’s what I think threw her over the edge, having to curtsy to everyone!” the insider said, adding, “She thought it was ridiculous and that was honestly a big, big problem for her.”

Additionally, Meghan is excited to return to a life of normalcy where she is free to make her own decisions. “She’s relieved to finally have some freedom in her life — to do whatever she wants without the royals watching her every move,” a third source told In Touch. “She’s already leading a normal life again — driving again, doing the grocery shopping, running errands and that kind of thing.” Seems everyone is adjusting to life outside of the royal family just fine! Scroll below to see the stunning photos of Meghan and Harry.