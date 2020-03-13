Taking precautions. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have decided to hold off their upcoming trip to Los Angeles amid the coronavirus outbreak, an insider tells In Touch exclusively. The couple was hoping to bring their son, Archie, to see his grandma, Doria Ragland, in California, but now they are going to wait until it’s considered safe to travel.

“They were planning to see Doria during their time in L.A., but now the trip has been postponed. Archie won’t be able to see his grandma until later on this year, unless she decides to fly to Canada,” the source reveals to In Touch.

Harry, 35, will still be in the United Kingdom until early next week, which is when he’s scheduled to fly back to North America. Meanwhile, Meghan, 38, is back home in Canada with their 10-month-old.

“Harry’s told the Queen he’ll bring Archie back to the U.K. in May, but if the coronavirus escalates, he’ll have to rethink the decision,” another insider exclusively tells In Touch, amid concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. “And the same goes for moving to L.A. for the summer.”

Luckily, Harry’s family got to spend some time with him and Meghan this past week, while their son stayed in Canada.

“[Archie] is happily settled, so they [didn’t] want to mess up his routine,” a source told Closer about why they didn’t bring their bundle of joy. “With so many schools in the U.K. closing because of coronavirus they refuse to take any risks. Harry and Meghan hate leaving Archie, but know it’s for the best.”

On March 9, Meghan and Harry put on a united front during an appearance with Duchess Kate and Prince William for Commonwealth Day.

It was a very momentous occasion, as the event marked the last they will be attending as “senior” members of the royal family. The couple dressed to impress for the outing, with Meghan wearing an emerald green Emilia Wickstead gown, while her beau looked suave in a navy suit and powder blue tie.

“Aside from the tension she felt between her and Kate, Meghan’s thrilled about how smoothly everything went,” a third source told In Touch. The former actress is now “thrilled” to be back in the comfort of her own abode, because it means “she can relax” with her loved ones.