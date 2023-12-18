Alaskan Bush People stars Bear Brown and Raiven Brown (née Adams) have a growing family! Not only are they already the proud parents to two children, but they also have baby No. 3 on the way.

How Many Kids Do Bear Brown and Raiven Brown Have?

The couple became parents when they welcomed baby No. 1, son River, in March 2020.

Raiven and Bear’s family continued to grow when she gave birth to their second son, Cove Gabriel Caden Brown, on January 20, 2023.

“Our son was born yesterday morning, it was my scheduled C-section,” Raiven wrote via Instagram at the time. “We decided this was the best option due to risks and my first born being a C-section. Unfortunately he has a few things going on, so he is in the NICU. It’s so difficult making it to 38 weeks and baby boy going to the NICU like his big brother.”

One day later, the reality star shared an update about the then-newborn’s health. “Cove was born with premature infant lung disease. He has done so so well and is hopefully going to have a short stay at the NICU,” Raiven captioned a photo of Cove in the hospital. “Being born at 38 weeks and having this isn’t as common but unfortunately he is one of those cases. I can’t wait to have both my boys at home.”

Luckily Cove was eventually healthy enough to leave the hospital, with Raiven confirming he was at home with their family one week after his birth.

Is Raiven Brown Pregnant?

Both Raiven and Bear took to Instagram in December 2023 to reveal that they are expecting baby No. 3.

“Surprise #babynumber3,” Raiven captioned her post, which included baby clothes, a sonogram and gold and silver Christmas decorations. The display also featured a sign that read, “We are expecting a special delivery. Due to arrive August 2024.”

How Long Have Bear Brown and Raiven Brown Been Together?

Raiven and Bear got engaged in August 2019, though had an off-again, on-again relationship before they got married in January 2022.

While the couple is seemingly going strong today, Raiven previously revealed they temporarily took a break from their romance in December 2022.

Courtesy of Bear Brown/Instagram

“Bear and I have separated. I am putting my health and my children first,” she told her fans via social media at the time. “We will be coparenting, no drama, and I won’t be sharing info past this point.”

The split didn’t last long, and she confirmed they were back together in January 2023 by sharing an anniversary post. “Happy anniversary to the moon and back. First time actually having a date since River haha. We kinda did once but not really! Thanks for being my movie date,” Raiven captioned a photo of Bear eating popcorn, as well as other snapshots taken during their relationship.