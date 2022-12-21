Trouble in paradise? Alaskan Bush People stars Bear Brown and Raiven Adams sparked split rumors in December 2022 amid her pregnancy with baby No. 2.

On December 2, Raiven shared in a since-deleted Instagram post that she and Bear had called it quits. “Bear and I have separated. I am putting my health and my children first,” she explained at the time. “We will be coparenting, no drama, and I won’t be sharing info past this point.”

Three weeks later on December 20, Raiven clarified the status of her relationship with Bear during an Instagram Q&A with fans. But are they still together? Keep scrolling for everything we know.

Are Bear Brown and Raiven Adams Still Together?

When asked if they are “in a good place to coparent,” Raiven responded, “We have been taking a break and coparenting. Unlikely we will need to coparent prolonged as we are working out the issues.”

She explained that they put a hold on their relationship because it caused her “stress,” which is not good for her pregnancy. “A break was the best way to go about it,” Raiven continued. “Crazy how so many of you act like that’s unheard of.”

While Raiven seemed confident that the break is only temporary, she assured her fans that their kids will “always come first.” She continued, “We have made so much progress while separated through our relationship. We have been together for a year without separating because things are going well.”

She then noted that the “added stress with some things going on plus pregnancy” made the pair decide to take some space.

“That’s all I will explain on the matter when I’m pregnant my feelings are baby’s,” Raiven concluded. “So we are doing what’s best for baby at the moment.”

In a following slide, the TV personality confirmed that she and Bear will be spending Christmas together with their son, River.

How Long Have Bear Brown and Raiven Adams Been Together?

The couple got engaged in August 2019, though had an off-again, on-again romance until they tied the knot in January 2022.

Their intimate wedding ceremony was attended by family, friends and son River, whom they welcomed in March 2020.

In April 2021, the Discovery Channel star revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage.

When Did Bear Brown and Raiven Adams Announce Her Pregnancy With Baby No. 2?

Bear and Raiven announced that they’re expecting their second child in May 2022.

“Raiven and I have some super exciting news we’d like to share with everyone!” Bear shared via Instagram at the time. “Raiven is pregnant!!!!!! Becoming a dad was one of the greatest moments of my life!!! It’s still really early and we’re praying for a healthy baby, but I couldn’t be more excited to welcome another little one into this world!”

The expectant mother revealed the news on her own Instagram account on the same day. “We are still super early, so it’s a scare sharing this early,” the TV personality wrote. “But I wanna be really transparent with you all! You’ve been so supportive with all we’ve gone through. I am so excited for River to be a big brother. We are praying this baby sticks! Last time, people announced my pregnancy with River. This time, I wanted us to say it in our own way. Without fear it was going to be leaked.”

“We pray that we have our little rainbow baby! All your prayers would be greatly appreciated,” Raiven concluded.