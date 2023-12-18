Alaskan Bush People stars Bear Brown and Raiven Adams have another baby on the way. Raiven took to Instagram on Sunday, December 17, to share her exciting pregnancy announcement.

“Surprise #babynumber3,” the reality star, 26, captioned her post, which featured baby clothes and a sonogram pictured amid gold and silver Christmas decorations. There was also a sign that read, “We are expecting a special delivery. Due to arrive August 2024.”

The news comes just 11 months after Raiven and Bear, 36, welcomed baby No. 2, a son named Cove, on January 20. Cove was born with premature infant lung disease and was in the NICU after his birth. Raiven and Bear’s oldest child, a son named River, was born in March 2020.

The couple has not found out the gender of their new baby. When a fan asked if they were having another boy, Raiven responded, “We have no idea but we are happy either way!”

Meanwhile, Bear previously teased a possible third pregnancy with an Instagram post on November 28. Along with a family photo, he wrote, “My world!!!! God has blessed me! My boys are growing so fast! Anyone want to take a bet on how long it will be before my wife wants another?”

Bear and Raiven have endured many ups and downs in their relationship. They met in August 2018, but took some time before publicly sharing that they were dating. Bear proposed in August 2019. The two split just two weeks after getting engaged. One day after the breakup they announced that Raiven was pregnant with their first child.

The relationship has been off and on since then. In December 2022, Raiven revealed that she and Bear had separated and were focused on coparenting ahead of Cove’s birth. By mid-January, they were seemingly back together, as they honored their first wedding anniversary on Instagram.

The pair went through a seemingly tumultuous breakup in February. Just weeks after giving birth to Cove, Raiven revealed that she had moved out of her home with Bear and was “taking care of two kids as a single parent.”

However, Raiven previously explained why she and her husband break up and get back together so often. “A break was the best way to go about it,” she explained amid their December 2022 separation. “Crazy how so many of you act like that’s unheard of. We have made so much progress while separated through our relationship.”