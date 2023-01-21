It’s a boy! Alaskan Bush People’s Raiven Adams gave birth and welcomed baby No. 2 with Bear Brown, but she shared that their child is in the NICU.

“Our son was born yesterday morning, it was my scheduled C-section,” Raiven, 23, captioned an Instagram post on Saturday, January 21. “We decided this was the best option due to risks and my first born being a C-section. Unfortunately he has a few things going on, so he is in the NICU. It’s so difficult making it to 38 weeks and baby boy going to the NICU like his big brother.”

She continued, “He is absolutely perfect, and we are so so grateful to have yet again a wonderful son.”

As for when the duo will update fans on their child’s “name” and “further pictures,” Raiven noted they will wait until “baby boy is more stable.”

“All prayers are appreciated and welcomed,” she added.

Courtesy of Raiven Adams/Instagram

Just one week prior, the Discovery TV personality shared that she and Bear had reconciled, as the duo are known for their off-again, on-again relationship.

“Happy anniversary to the moon and back,” Raiven wrote via Instagram on January 16, just in time for their wedding anniversary. “First time actually having a date since River haha. We kinda did once, but not really! Thanks for being my movie date.”

In addition to their newborn son, the couple also share son River, whom they welcomed in March 2020.

In May 2022, the reality stars revealed that they were expecting their second child.

“Raiven and I have some super exciting news we’d like to share with everyone!” Bear wrote via Instagram at the time. “Raiven is pregnant!!!!!! Becoming a dad was one of the greatest moments of my life!!! It’s still really early, and we’re praying for a healthy baby, but I couldn’t be more excited to welcome another little one into this world!”

That day, Raiven also updated her social media followers about the wonderful news.

“We are still super early, so it’s a scare sharing this early,” she wrote. “But I wanna be really transparent with you all! You’ve been so supportive with all we’ve gone through. I am so excited for River to be a big brother. We are praying this baby sticks! Last time, people announced my pregnancy with River. This time, I wanted us to say it in our own way. Without fear it was going to be leaked.”

Raiven suffered a miscarriage in April 2021. However, she remained optimistic about welcoming their newest addition.

“We pray that we have our little rainbow baby!” she added in her May 2022 Instagram caption. “All your prayers would be greatly appreciated.”