Growing family! Alaskan Bush People stars Bear Brown and Raiven Brown (née Adams) announced the name of baby No. 2, son Cove. Keep scrolling to find out the newest baby’s name, the meaning behind the moniker and more.

What Is Bear Brown and Raiven Adam’s Baby No. 2’s Name?

Bear and Raiven named their second son Cove Gabriel Caden Brown. They are also the parents to son River, who was born in March 2020.

What Is the Meaning of Bear Brown and Raiven Adam’s Son’s Name?

After announcing the birth of their son on January 21, Raiven revealed the baby’s full name in an Instagram post on January 24.

While she did not explain the inspiration behind the baby’s name, Cove likely got his middle name from Bear’s younger brother, Gabriel Brown.

According to Nameberry, the name Cove means “small bay.”

When Was Bear Brown and Raiven Adam’s Son Born?

Cove was born on January 20, 2023. He weighed 7 pounds and 15 ounces at the time of his birth.

“Our son was born yesterday morning, it was my scheduled C-section,” Raiven captioned an Instagram post on January 21. “We decided this was the best option due to risks and my first born being a C-section. Unfortunately he has a few things going on, so he is in the NICU. It’s so difficult making it to 38 weeks and baby boy going to the NICU like his big brother.”

After calling Cove “absolutely perfect,” Raiven said that she and Bear “are so so grateful to have yet again a wonderful son.”

On January 24, the mother of two gave an update about the newborn’s health.

“Cove was born with premature infant lung disease. He has done so so well and is hopefully going to have a short stay at the NICU,” she wrote alongside a photo of the baby in the hospital. “Being born at 38 weeks and having this isn’t as common but unfortunately he is one of those cases. I can’t wait to have both my boys at home.”

After noting that it was “frustrating” to have Cove in the NICU, the reality star said she was “grateful he has been doing so well despite everything.”

“Thank you for everyone’s prayers and kind words. We are so very blessed and won’t ever forget it,” Raiven concluded in the caption.

Are ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Stars Bear Brown and Raiven Adams Together?

While the couple, who tied the knot in January 2022, took a break during her second pregnancy, Raiven revealed they had reconciled one week before welcoming baby No. 2.

“Happy anniversary to the moon and back,” she wrote via Instagram on January 16. “First time actually having a date since River haha. We kinda did once, but not really! Thanks for being my movie date.”