Bear’s return. Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown revealed that he moved and shared insight into the decision in a recent video. Keep scrolling to find out where Bear lives, learn about the move and more.

Where Does ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bear Brown Live?

Bear took to Instagram on June 13 to explain that he has moved back to the mountains of Washington.

Why Did ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bear Brown Move Back to the Mountain?

“I have actually moved back on the mountain on a permanent basis now,” he announced in the video. “I was spending all my time on North Star Ranch trying to get the mountain back going, get a home built up here.”

The TV personality added that he doesn’t currently have any electricity at his home or running water. “For water, I have to go to a well that I can hand pump or I can use a generator to pump it out faster, which is what I do for the horses,” Bear explained. “Unfortunately, though, gasoline is extremely expensive these days, so I will be running the generator as little as possible. I will be using [the] generator to run the well and at night in order to charge my phone and stuff like that.”

Bear then shared that he won’t be “in service.” While he has phone service “on the edge of the mountain,” he does not have service inside of the mountain or access to wifi.

“I just wanted everybody to know that I am officially back on mountain permanently,” he concluded.

Where Was ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Bear Brown Previously Living?

Before his return to Washington, Bear and his wife, Raiven Adams, spent time in Texas to be close to her family as they expected baby No. 2.

How Many Kids Does ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bear Brown Have?

Raiven gave birth to the couple’s eldest son, River, in March 2020.

The pair grew their family when they welcomed their second son, Cove Gabriel Caden Brown, on January 20, 2023.

Courtesy of Bear Brown/Instagram

“Our son was born yesterday morning, it was my scheduled C-section,” Raiven wrote via Instagram on January 21. “We decided this was the best option due to risks and my first born being a C-section. Unfortunately he has a few things going on, so he is in the NICU. It’s so difficult making it to 38 weeks and baby boy going to the NICU like his big brother.”

Four days after Cove’s birth, Raiven gave an update about her youngest son’s health. “Cove was born with premature infant lung disease. He has done so so well and is hopefully going to have a short stay at the NICU,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Being born at 38 weeks and having this isn’t as common but unfortunately he is one of those cases. I can’t wait to have both my boys at home.”

Cove was eventually able to go home on January 28.