It’s a healthy type of jealousy. Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff showed there’s no bad blood between himself and ex-wife Amy Roloff‘s new husband, Chris Marek and even playfully revealed he’s a little jealous of Chris’ vehicle.

“[When] your [ex]-wife’s new [husband] has a machine cooler [than] any of my machines[, you] ask him to put it [up,] front and center for all to see,” Matt, 60, captioned a photo of Chris’ motorcycle on Sunday, October 12.

Matt Roloff/Instagram

Fans of the TLC personality were quick to applaud his relationship with Chris, 59.

“I love that you guys are friends,” one person commented on the picture. Another added, “You guys set a model on how family should act!”

One Instagram user even suggested that the two get their own spinoff show.

Amy, 57, seems to enjoy Chris’ silver Indian motorcycle, too, as she frequently shares photos of their road trips with her husband’s friends. Who knew the mom of four would become a biker?

“Going for a ride. I love being the co-pilot sitting behind this man. What a babe,” Amy wrote in May 2020. “Love the adventure of the open road.”

Amy Roloff/Instagram

While the cold weather ensures that motorcycling season may be coming to an end, Roloff Farms just kicked off their busiest time of year, pumpkin season, on October 1 — and it’s all hands on deck. Although Amy is no longer secretary of the farm as of 2021, In Touch previously confirmed, she is still greeting guests every weekend at the farm. Chris is lending a hand on the family farm as well, providing tours for visitors.

It wasn’t always a smooth road for the exes, but they seem to be on great terms since their divorce in 2016. The exes were previously married for 29 years and together they share twins Zachary and Jeremy, daughter Molly and son Jacob.

Chris and Amy first began dating in 2017, the same year Matt went public with his girlfriend Caryn Chandler. The newlyweds said “I do” on August 28, at Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon, where Matt built a beautiful new barn for the nuptials. In return, Chris and Amy had Matt and Caryn over for dinner to thank them.