Leaning on her sibling. Mary-Kate Olsen’s divorce from ex-husband Olivier Sarkozy brought her and twin sister Ashley Olsen even “closer together,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“Obviously they’ve always been close, but her marriage to Oliver did create a divide,” the source tells In Touch. “It wasn’t the [17-year] age difference, but Ashley never thought they were a good match.”

A rep for Mary-Kate and Ashley did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.​​​

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Mary-Kate, 35, and Olivier, 52, finalized their divorce in January, just nine months after the Full House alum and French banker separated. However, the process of legally splitting proved to be more trying than expected.

The fashion designer, who married Olivier in November 2015, signed a petition for divorce in April 2020, but her motion was stalled due to closures amid the coronavirus pandemic. Mary-Kate tried her luck again in May by filing an emergency order to end her five-year marriage, but a judge rejected the bid at the time.

After officially calling it quits with Olivier, Mary-Kate’s twin sister, 35, remained by her side to help her cope with the monumental life change.

“Mary-Kate doesn’t want to be alone, so she’s staying with Ashley,” another insider told In Touch exclusively at the time, noting Mary-Kate was looking to Ashley “for support. Ashley is one of the few people Mary-Kate trusts and can rely on.”

Shutterstock (2); MEGA

Since her divorce was finalized, Mary-Kate has been “casually dating” Brightwire CEO, John Cooper, a third source exclusively told In Touch in February. “They met through mutual friends and have been out on a few dates,” the source shared about how the duo first crossed paths. “He is very much her type, but she isn’t ready to get serious with anyone yet and is taking baby steps with John.”

More recently, Mary-Kate and Ashley gave a rare interview about their “discreet” lives after walking away from their successful careers as child stars in 2010. The siblings admitted they didn’t even want their names to be associated with their fashion brand, The Row, when launching it.

“We didn’t want to be in front of it. We didn’t necessarily even want to let people know it was us,” Ashley told i-D magazine about them trying to avoid the spotlight. “It was really about the product.”