Memory Lane! Check Out Photos of Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy Before Their Split

Love lost. Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy had a good ride after being married for five years, and their adorable couple photos prove it. Many of their pictures featured the two smiling and looking so in love before their split.

The blonde beauty, 33, attempted to file for divorce on April 17, but her plans were put on hold because New York state courts are not accepting divorce petition amid the coronavirus pandemic, In Touch confirmed. On Wednesday, May 13, she petitioned for an emergency court divorce.

Mary-Kate’s sense of urgency is partly due to the deadline the French banker, 50, gave her to move out of their marital home, TMZ reported. After Olivier refused to give her an extension to leave their apartment by the end of the month, she asked for the emergency order to buy her some time. If accepted, Olivier will be prevented from getting rid of any of her personal belongings. She also claimed he went behind her back and terminated their lease agreement.

Following the news of the her divorce, she is looking to her twin sister, Ashley Olsen, “for support,” an insider exclusively revealed to In Touch on Thursday, May 14. “Ashley is one of the few people Mary-Kate trusts and can rely on.”

The former couple, who share a 17-year age difference, had a whirlwind romance after they first linked up in spring 2012. They wed after three years together in November 2015 in front of close family and friends.

The fashion maven became a stepmother to Olivier’s son Julien, 18, and daughter Margot, 16. Although she lives a rather private life, she gave fans a rare look into her daily routine during an Interview in 2017. “I have a husband, two stepkids and a life; I have to go home and cook dinner,” she told Net-A-Porter’s The Edit.

Sadly, the good times didn’t last. “It’s gotten very ugly between them,” an insider told E! News about the former couple. Their divorce has become “heated” they said, adding, “She’s done with constant drama.”

Scroll below for a look at Mary-Kate and Olivier before the two parted ways.