New man! Mary-Kate Olsen is “casually dating” Brightwire CEO John Cooper just one month after finalizing her divorce from Olivier Sarkozy, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“They met through mutual friends and have been out on a few dates. Last night wasn’t the first time,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch after the new couple was spotted at Estiatorio Milos in New York City on Friday, February 26. “He’s helping Mary-Kate forget about the divorce and is very much her type, but she isn’t ready to get serious with anyone yet and is taking baby steps with John.”

Ten months after she filed for divorce from her husband of nearly five years, the former child star, 34, is moving on with her life. “Mary-Kate is happy again and is feeling positive about the future,” the source adds.

But who is the Full House alum’s new beau? Here’s what we know.

John Owns a Successful Business

In 2011, John cofounded a company called Brightwire with Mark Gerson. The business is “an innovative and fast growing news and technology company,” according to its CrunchBase profile. They “currently serve the financial industry” with an editorial team that “publishes exclusive news that provides our readership with an information advantage, and our Product and Engineering teams develop next-generation software that powers our editorial process and provides a better and more engaging experience for our readership.”

The company is based in New York City, where John is also based and serves as CEO. He has raised millions of dollars in Venture capital to grow and expand the business over the last decade.

John Is an Ivy League Grad

The entrepreneur studied computer science at Gettysburg College from 1994 to 1998. From there, he earned a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) in Finance and Economics from Colombia University.

John Got His Start in Software Engineering

Before starting a successful company, the Colombia grad got his feet wet as a software engineer at Sun Microsystems. After that, he transitioned into investment banking at Bear Stearns, a former Wall Street megacorp that failed during the 2008 financial crisis.

John Is Mary-Kate’s First Public Date Since Her Divorce

The former child star reached a “final agreement” on her divorce from Olivier, 51, on January 13, In Touch confirmed at the time. “We, as of this morning, reached the final agreement,” his attorney, Michael Mosberg, told the judge during a court hearing via Zoom. “We just need to revise that agreement, get it executed and get it to you, which we will have by the end of next week, but … the deal is now done.” Mary-Kate’s attorney, Nancy Chemtob, also confirmed, “All issues have been resolved.”

On January 25, the judge signed off on their agreement, finalizing the divorce.