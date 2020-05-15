He may be a multi-millionaire, but Olivier Sarkozy’s net worth doesn’t come close to estranged wife Mary-Kate Olsen’s. Though he’s built himself a substantial fortune as an investment banker, the Olsen twins’ empire was built through both the entertainment and fashion industries. But how much money does Sarkozy actually have? Get the details below.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 50-year-old professional is worth $60 million. Throughout his career, he worked at both banking firms and investment banking companies — and he’s got real estate assets, too. The New York Post reports the French national bought a $6.3 million townhome in New York City in 2012, which he later sold for $6.4 million in 2014. That same year, he and Olsen, 33, bought a $13.5 million home in another Manhattan neighborhood.

Shutterstock

However, it seems the couple were actually renting at the time of their split. In mid-May, the New York Minute actress asked the state’s courts to grant her an emergency divorce so she could protect her property in a home she shared with her estranged husband. According to documents obtained by TMZ, Sarkozy terminated the lease on their home and informed Olsen she had to move out by May 18. With the coronavirus quarantine preventing her from safely doing so, she asked courts to accept her divorce petition so that a court order would automatically bar him from getting rid of her belongings.

MKO/MEGA

Unfortunately, that petition was denied. On May 14, a judge ruled the divorce was “not an essential matter,” which means the Elizabeth and James founder likely won’t be able to file again for a while. Luckily, when she does, a prenuptial agreement will help settle the matter quickly. The stars drew up a prenup when they tied the knot back in November 2015, and Olsen asked courts to enforce it as is in her petition.

Though the terms of their agreement are not clear, it likely protects both her and Sarkozy’s respective fortunes. Though the French banker is worth $60 million, the Olsen twins’ combined net worth from their movies, fashion lines and TV work is estimated to be around $500 million. Sarkozy may have 17 years on his ex, but it seems he was actually the one dating up.