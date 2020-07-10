Mary-Kate Olsen stepped out for the first time since it was revealed she and her husband of five years, Olivier Sarkozy, are calling it quits. The Full House alum was seen exiting her office building in New York City on Thursday, July 9.

The 34-year-old had a coffee in hand and was wearing a face mask, black tank top and a pair of white jeans in photos obtained by Daily Mail. She completed her look with two arm bracelets and stylish sunglasses.

The former child star was joined by her twin sister, Ashley Olsen, while exiting the venue where they work on their collection The Row. The actress-turned-fashion designer appears to be staying productive post-split.

Andrew H Walker/WWD/Shutterstock

In Touch confirmed Olsen was parting ways with Sarkozy in May. The It Takes Two star filed paperwork seeking an emergency order to divorce the businessman on April 17 but was initially denied because of the coronavirus pandemic and court closures. A Manhattan judge ruled it would not yet move forward because it wasn’t considered “an essential matter.”

“The original filing was rejected by the New York County Clerk because they did not follow the essential matter procedure,” New York courts spokesman Lucian Chalfen told In Touch. “They refiled under the essential matter procedure and the matter was referred to the ex-party State Supreme Court Judge.”

On May 25, Olsen officially filed for divorce from her estranged husband. Amid their tumultuous breakup, her legal team was one of the first to file paperwork again after New York City courts lifted the eight-week freeze on proceedings.

In her divorce documents, Olsen claimed Sarkozy terminated the lease on the apartment they share in NYC. He allegedly refused to give her extra time to move out, and she was worried he would get rid of her belongings before she was ready to relocate.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

The exes married in 2015, three years after the entrepreneur and Holiday in the Sun star crossed paths at a party. He proposed to Olsen in February 2014.

“Mary-Kate doesn’t want to be alone, so she’s staying with Ashley,” an insider told In Touch exclusively about how she is leaning on her sibling amid her divorce. “Ashley is one of the few people she trusts and can rely on.”