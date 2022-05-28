Married at First Sight is heading to the west coast for the first time when it returns with new experts. While resident relationship matchmakers Pastor Cal Robinson and Dr. Pepper Schwartz are returning for season 15 to give their expert advice, they will be joined by Hollywood producer and relationship advisor DeVon Franklin and renowned psychotherapist Dr. Pia Holec, who specializes in sex and couples’ therapy.

The panel of experts’ job is to counsel the 10 singles entering the controversial marriage experiment as they navigate their honeymoons and beyond, after they wed complete strangers. DeVon admitted he initially wasn’t going to accept the opportunity as he felt “shame” due to his recent divorce from actress Meagan Good.

Keep scrolling to learn everything we know about DeVon.

Who Is DeVon Franklin?

DeVon is a film producer who currently serves as President and CEO of Franklin Entertainment, a production company in conjunction with Paramount Pictures and CBS TV studios, and has produced reboots of popular films, The Karate Kid and The Pursuit of Happyness.

Apart from being a successful film executive, he’s also a motivational speaker and New York Times best-selling author. Penning titles such as Live Free: Exceed Your Highest and The Wait: A Powerful Practice for Finding the Love of Your Life and the Life You Love, Oprah has called DeVon “a different kind of spiritual teacher for our times.”

DeVon Franklin’s Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, DeVon is worth $5 million.

Why Did DeVon Franklin and Meagan Good Divorce?

While DeVon definitely has the credentials to provide relationship advice to the new couples, he debated accepting the role due to his divorce from actress Meagan Good. The pair married in June 2012 after meeting on the set of Jumping the Broom, and announced their decision to split in December 2021 after nine years of marriage.

“We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love,” the pair shared in a joint statement on Instagram at the time. “We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other.”

“[Married at First Sight Producers] came to me and said it didn’t matter to them,” DeVon shared via Instagram on May 27. “They still felt like I could help their couples.”

“I was going to tell them ‘No’ because I felt shame and that voice in my head said, ‘You’re a failure. How can you help anybody save their marriage when yours didn’t work out?'” DeVon continued. “That voice in my head also had me thinking about what would people say? Would people approve or disapprove?”

“And then I had to ask myself: Is this how I’m going to live the rest of my life, in fear about what people say? So, I went back to the @mafslifetime team and told them ‘YES, I’ll still come.’”

DeVon also shared that he was able to help one of the couples sort through their issues. “You’ll have to watch out to find out which,” he teased.