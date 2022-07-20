Married at First Sight season 11 couple Woody Randall and Amani Aliyya shared a whirlwind romance on the controversial marriage experiment, so much that the pair were accused of being producer “plants.” Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about Woody and Amani’s current relationship status.

Woody and Amani Technically Met Before Walking Down the Aisle

While the show’s premise is set to match complete strangers to be married, Woody and Amani shared a chance encounter and actually crossed paths two weeks before meeting at the aisle.

“We met at my old job, I was bartending part-time,” Amani explained on their joint YouTube channel in December 2020. The pair shared light conversation but kept flirtation to a minimum as they were both already matched to be married.

Are Woody and Amani Still Together?

While the other season 11 couples were having issues creating intimacy, the challenge for Woody and Amani was waiting for their emotional connection to catch up. From the wedding day, the newly matched duo shared an initial comfortability that the other matches didn’t have.

Mike Lirette Photography

The attraction was clear between the teacher and non-profit worker but the pair made sure to not jump into a physical relationship before establishing a foundation.

The New Orleans couple’s efforts paid off as Woody and Amani are stronger than ever and are still together!

Woody and Amani Welcomed Baby No. 1 in June

Following their fairy tale romance, the Lifetime alums announced they were expecting their first child together on their two-year anniversary of meeting on the reality show.

“Today marks 24 months I’ve been married to the love of my life, Woody Randall,” the New Orleans resident shared via Instagram in February 2022. “The biggest gift of all is being 24 weeks pregnant with the new love of our life.”

Opening about the moment she found out she was expecting to Essence, Amani explained, “I had been feeling pretty sick after a visit to L.A. filming for the MAFS Boston special. I assumed it was food poisoning from ahi tuna, but Woody hoped I was expecting.”

Woody and Amani became a party of three and welcomed their son Reign Randall on June 3. “We’re so excited. It’s all so surreal and still feels like a dream come true,” the new dad gushed to People at the time. “He’s so precious.”

Courtesy of Woody Randall

“We had an at-home delivery, so it was nice to create that energy ourselves, surrounded with each other and the birthing team,” the new mom added. “It was special and very intimate.”