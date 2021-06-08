Mama June Shannon was in great spirits while reuniting with all four of her daughters for the first time in six years to celebrate the newest addition to her family.

The Mama June: Road to Redemption star, 41, smiled from ear to ear in new photos captured during Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird’s baby shower on Sunday, June 6. June could be seen standing alongside pregnant Lauryn, 21, Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon, 24, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, 26, and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 15, in a few snaps from the balloon-filled backyard soiree.

“I haven’t seen all the girls together at once because the relationship with Anna has always been difficult,” June said at the bash, according to The Sun. “But I did what I call ‘roll call’ with all the girls being there.”

Lauryn is expecting her second child with husband Joshua Efird, who was also present for the festivities. She announced the sex of baby No. 2 in a recent episode of Road to Redemption by making homemade cake for her family and preparing it with a colored filling.

“Why is the cake blue?” asked Alana during the heartwarming scene. “Tell them why the cake is blue,” Lauryn told her daughter, Ella, leading the 3-year-old to say, “Because we maked it blue … for baby brother!”

Lauryn and Joshua’s baby boy is due sometime in July. “We weren’t really expecting. We also weren’t trying either, but we weren’t preventing,” she told People in April. “Everybody knows Ella’s three now, so it’s taken me that long to get pregnant. Because for a while, I was on birth control and then I got off of birth control for a year and a half. And then I found out that I was pregnant.”

Alana has been living with Lauryn and Joshua since 2020, when June went away to rehab in Florida to focus on her sobriety. Now that her stint is over, June has been working on staying clean. The Toddlers & Tiaras alum told In Touch exclusively how much she appreciated Lauryn stepping in when she really needed a helping hand.

“[Lauryn] is doing really, really good,” the WE tv personality shared about how proud she is of Lauryn in March. “Even though she didn’t have to step up [as a mother figure], she did, and you know, in our family … we’ve always stuck together.”

