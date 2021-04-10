Expanding their family! Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird (née Shannon) is pregnant and expecting baby No. 2 with husband Joshua Efird. The Mama June: Road to Redemption star announced the exciting news via Instagram on Friday, April 9.

“Well the secret is out for everyone to know now!! Baby Efird #2 coming 2021 ❤️. After almost 3 years we are finally having another blessing and couldn’t be happier. 🥳🙏🏼😊🥰 @official_josh_efird,” Lauryn, 21, captioned a series of photos including several positive pregnancy tests and sonogram photos of their unborn child.

This marks the couple’s second child together. Lauryn and Josh, 24, are also parents to 3-year-old daughter Ella and they are also legal guardians of Lauryn’s younger sister, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson.

The couple have been together since they were teenagers. Josh proposed to Lauryn in January 2016 and they got married in a Las Vegas wedding ceremony in April 2018.

Lauryn, who is the daughter of We TV costar June “Mama June” Shannon, shared her plans to have more children in the future with Josh during an exclusive interview with In Touch in early April. “I don’t really know cause I’m kinda in between both,” she said about whether she wanted to have another baby or wait to expand her family. “Like, life is good with Ella. My life has been super complicated over the past two years and she’s kind of been my light throughout that. So it’s just like, I kinda go on both the fences. You know, who knows?” she teased.

After finding out she was expecting again, the former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star opened up about her second pregnancy while sharing the news with People. “I think all of us, we’re excited, but it’s also nerve-wracking in the same sentence,” Lauryn said. “We weren’t really expecting. We also weren’t trying either, but we weren’t preventing. Everybody knows Ella’s 3 now, so it’s taken me that long to get pregnant. Because for a while, I was on birth control and then I got off of birth control for a year and a half. And then I found out that I was pregnant.”

Courtesy of Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon/Instagram (2)

Lauryn said learning about her pregnancy “was definitely a shock” because she had been taking pregnancy tests regularly and they kept coming up negative. Josh suggested she stop taking tests and they had already “come to terms” with the idea that they might not have any more kids. Then one day, she had a feeling that she should take another test and it ended up being positive.

As for Alana, the 15-year-old had a mixed reaction when she learned she will become an aunt again. “I think Alana is excited, but Alana also kind of feels like a burden only because now we have Ella and she wants us to be able to move on with our life,” Lauryn told the outlet. She said she sometimes forgets that Alana is “grown and she thinks like an adult. And it’s like, those aren’t the things that you should have to be worried [about].”