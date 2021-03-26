Exclusive Mama June Supports Daughters Getting Plastic Surgery: ‘You Can Do Whatever You Want’

Mama June Shannon reveals she supports her daughters getting plastic surgery in an exclusive video interview with In Touch, but she has one condition.

“When you turn 18, you can do whatever the hell you want to,” the Mama June: Road to Redemption star, 41, tells In Touch after Anna and Jessica Shannon showed off their $120,000 makeovers including new teeth, breast lifts and liposuction in March 2020.

“And if they choose to want to do the body image … I know Jessica and the whole family has struggled with their weight all their life. It’s a Shannon thing, honestly,” the WE tv star shares. “So, for them, they choose to do it.”

“Just like if Alana [a.k.a. Honey Boo Boo] chooses to do a weight loss thing, whenever she turns 18, that’s on her, you know?” June adds.

June says it came as a big surprise that Anna actually went through with it. “I knew Jessica … Anna not so much, I don’t even know why the hell Anna even did it [because] she’s the skinniest of the damn family,” the TLC alum continues. “But Jessica, I know that she’s been fighting her body image for quite some time.”

Anna previously revealed she wanted to feel more comfortable in her own skin, which inspired her to go under the knife with her sister. After completing their procedures, Jessica gushed over how amazing her results were.

“It makes me feel [really] good,” she told DailyMailTV post-surgery. “The first week, I just noticed my face was getting smaller and now, I feel like every day when I wake up my waist is smaller. Your confidence level goes up, like, extremely. There’s no looking back. I love what we did and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

Alana hasn’t shown any interest in getting plastic surgery at this point in her life, but she has started expressing herself through her style. Older sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, who has been Alana’s caretaker amid June’s sobriety journey, recently stood up for Alana after seeing some shady comments online.

“Alana is 15 now. She likes the long lashes and long nails, but that doesn’t make her ‘ghetto, ratchet, poor or grown,'” Lauryn fired back via Instagram on Wednesday, March 24. “She’s a beautiful soul who’s been through entirely too much for her age but still manages to give a person the shirt off her back when she may not have it to give. She [busts] her ass in school and keeps her grades up.”

The Shannon family sticks together time and time again!

New episodes of Mama June: Road to Redemption air Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WE tv.