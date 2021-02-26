Courtesy Alana Thompson/Instagram

Alana Thompson, famously known as Honey Boo Boo, was raised in the limelight — and it taught her a thing or two about handling trolls online.

Mama June Shannon’s daughter has always been outspoken and confident about who she is — just look back at her time on TLC’s reality series Toddlers & Tiaras. Alana was only 5 years old and yet she became the star fans tuned in for.

As a result, she got the green light on her own series, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, and became a recurring fixture on Mama June: From Not to Hot.

These days, Alana loves sharing new photos on social media, hanging out with her friends and family as well as doing her own makeup to the nines.

Alana is living with her older sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, who took her in after Mama June’s arrest in March 2019.

“It’s been very difficult because … she is younger, and she needs her mom. So, it’s been very hard for both me and her to adjust to me being her ‘sister mom,'” the reality star told Entertainment Tonight in April 2020. “And then, of course, her not being around her mom. She’s lived with her mom her entire life and now she had to uproot and move out of that home and move in with us.”

Pumpkin said she and Mama June didn’t chat daily, but they did stay in contact while the Georgia resident focused on her sobriety. “It’s just more of I’m checking in to make sure she’s OK,” she shared. “And then she usually tries to text me every other day just to check in with me and Alana, of course. But other than that, I haven’t physically seen her in a couple of months. Of course, at the end of the day that’s her mom. I do love her. I do miss her. I do hope that she gets better.”

Now, Mama June is back on her grind with her weight loss journey following her stint in a Florida-based rehab facility. “I’m doing gluten-free and dairy-free as much as possible,” the mom of four told In Touch in November 2020. It seems the motivation rubbed off on Pumpkin and Alana because they are kick-starting their own fitness goals — all while shutting down haters in the process.

