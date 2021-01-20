A family effort! Mama June Shannon and her daughters are on a mission to get fit in 2021. Jessica Shannon showcased her weight loss in a new side-by-side photo after sisters Lauryn Efird (a.k.a. Pumpkin) and Alana Thompson (a.k.a. Honey Boo Boo) revealed their fitness plans for the new year.

“Cravings can be a struggle, but I’m glad I’ve been staying committed to my resolution so far this year,” the Mama June: From Not to Hot star, 24, captioned her health-related Instagram post on Tuesday, January 19. Jessica smiled while unveiling her trimmer waistline after shedding 50 pounds in the last year.

Courtesy Jessica Shannon/Instagram

Jessica previously underwent an $80,895 makeover in Beverly Hills with sister Anna Cardwell, 26, opting to get weight loss surgery, liposuction, a tummy tuck, new veneers and a fresh, red hair color.

“The thing that bothered me the most about myself [was] my stomach,” she told HollywoodLife in April 2020. “I never liked it. I didn’t like how big it was and how it hung … Me and my sister would go out and do something and I would change fix, six times, because I felt like I couldn’t find something that actually looked decent on me, or I turned around because I [thought] somebody was judging me.”

Jessica said she began adding fruit, yogurt, smoothies and soup into her diet post-surgery. “It’s completely different from what I’m used to, but I’m starting to enjoy it,” the Mama June: Family Crisis star added. “I’m more confident in myself. I’ll go and wear a tight-fitting shirt or something super cute and not have to worry about my stomach bulging out. I really enjoy the way that I’m turning out to be.”

Last month, Pumpkin put her slimmer figure on full display. “Definitely feeling on top of things headed into the holidays,” the TLC star, 21, wrote alongside a promotional shot on December 11.

Courtesy Lauryn Efird/Instagram

She has since confirmed Alana, 15, who also dished about her fitness plans in October 2020, has been staying with her after June completed a stint in a Florida-based rehab for addiction struggles.

In November, June opened up about her diet and fitness changes and hopes to lose 70 pounds post-rehab in an exclusive interview with In Touch.

“I’m doing gluten-free and dairy-free as much as possible,” the mother of four, 41, shared at the time. “I love breakfast, but I’m not a big breakfast eater. I don’t normally get up [until around] 12 o’clock,” June added. “I’ll just boil like a bunch of eggs and only eat a boiled egg and then those P3 protein packs, [Geno Doak and I] love. So, I’m more of a snacker instead of a full-meal kind of person.”