Supportive girlfriend! From Not to Hot star June Shannon exclusively reveals how she’s helping boyfriend Geno Doak amid his weight loss journey.

“We like to cook together,” the reality TV mama, better known as Mama June, tells In Touch. “We eat together. We eat about the same food. I don’t do the rabbit food, though, but outside of that, yes, we do a lot of things together and eat as much as possible together.”

The 41-year-old adds that “he’s doing really, really [well]” and tells him not to “look at the numbers on the scale.”

“Don’t worry about your weight. But just worry about eating more healthy,” she divulges, noting that Geno, 45, eats “salads” and they both enjoy “eggs.”

The Florida resident also revealed her personal goal to shed 70 pounds after gaining that amount of weight in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I’m doing gluten-free and dairy-free as much as possible,” the mother of four shares. “For me, everybody says cut out bread and pasta. I’m not a really big bread or pasta person anyway, so that’s not a big issue for me.”

“Outside of that, that’s pretty much all that I do. I mean, I barely eat anyway. I was surprised when I actually gained that much weight,” she adds.

June admits it was difficult to keep up with her routine after a stint in rehab with Geno for struggles with addiction. In recent weeks, she started exercising outdoors again when possible.

“Honestly, because we’re in South Florida, they’re starting to shut stuff down and they’ve been restrictive,” she tells In Touch. “It just pretty much is being able to walk on the beach or kind of just do my own thing because it is hard,” the TV personality explains. “They’re [stricter] down here, especially with the [coronavirus] numbers starting to go up again.”

After completing rehab, June and Geno celebrated moving into a new condo in Fort Pierce, Florida. They also both “touched up” their appearances together. The Toddlers and Tiaras alum opted to get chin and neck liposuction as well as a new set of veneers. As for Geno, he got new veneers of his own and underwent gastric sleeve surgery in addition to getting a lipoma removed from his neck and head.

Geno had little “success” in losing weight through diet and exercise alone, so he opted for the surgery — which June underwent in 2016.

“He knew what the recovery was because he was with me,” June shares, “so he was like this is the easiest way to be able to try to lose as much weight as possible, not quickly, but you know, healthily.”