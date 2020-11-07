Mama June Unveils New Makeover After Undergoing Plastic Surgery on Her Chin: See Her Look!

New look! June “Mama June” Shannon showed off her latest makeover in a photo shoot after undergoing plastic surgery for her “triple chin” and dental work for a new set of veneers.

The From Not to Hot star showed off the results of her chin and neck liposuction procedure in a flowy burnt orange top with black leggings. June, 41, smiled as she flaunted her slimmer face while flashing her new veneers and new hairstyle as well.

Before her plastic surgery makeover, the former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star enjoyed a pampering session at a Beverly Hills salon in September. Hairstylist Pamela Brogardi helped the longtime reality TV personality revamp her look by giving her a haircut, dyeing her hair a lighter shade of blonde and styling it with a sleek blowout.

“June loves her new hair, it’s easier to take care of,” June’s rep, Gina Rodriguez, told Life & Style at the time.

Gina, who often appears alongside June on her hit We TV series, also revealed the Georgia native originally traveled to California in the hopes to undergo liposuction and a tummy tuck, but she had to change her plans last-minute.

“She was unable to do it because the fat is deeper,” Gina explained. Because of the complications, June opted for chin and neck lipo instead.

Despite the slight change in her plastic surgery plans, June will continue to look into other procedures that will help her achieve her desired weight loss goals. “She is considering doing a gastric bypass,” Gina added.

June previously documented her impressive weight loss transformation on Mama June: From Not to Hot. After undergoing gastric sleeve surgery in 2016, June lost a total of 300 pounds. To enhance her new figure, she also underwent several other procedures like breast augmentation surgery and skin removal surgery.

Now that June has refreshed her look, it seems she’s looking forward to a positive future. “New month, new beginning, new start, new mindset, new focus, new intentions, new results,” read a message June shared via Instagram on November 1. “So true thought I would share this with y’all and every day is a new day u [sic] just have to tell yourself, ‘I’m going to do better today then [sic] I was yesterday,'” she added in her caption.

Keep scrolling below to see photos of Mama June’s plastic surgery results.