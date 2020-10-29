Growing up in the spotlight! Alana Thompson (a.k.a. Honey Boo Boo) revealed her weight loss plans after sharing a new selfie on Wednesday, October 28.

The Toddlers and Tiaras alum, 15, posed for the camera while rocking straight hair, mascara and a nose piercing in the photo she shared on her Instagram page. “[I don’t know] I’d wife me,” Alana captioned her snap with a diamond ring emoji.

Fans noticed how mature Alana looked in the pic and one social media user asked if she is working toward any fitness goals, to which she replied, “Yes ma’am.”

Alana’s followers complimented her in the comments section and revealed they will be showing her support every step of the way. “Looking beautiful sweetie, always believe in yourself,” one wrote.

“Growing up to be such a beautiful girly girl,” another chimed in, adding how excited they are for another season of Mama June: From Not to Hot.

June Shannon, better known as Mama June, 41, shared the news about her show getting the green light this summer. “You heard it right here, we are coming up for season 5! We’re not filming yet, but Mama June will be back!” she revealed. It’s speculated fans could see new episodes by March 2021 if all goes to plan.

Alana’s mother previously documented her own incredible weight loss journey on the reality series. While undergoing her transformation, she got gastric sleeve surgery, a breast augmentation, veneers and skin removal surgery. With the help of her trainer, June was able to stick to course and lose 300 pounds.

“I’m happy with where I’m at because this has been an emotional and physical toll on my body and it’s not an easy road to go through,” the Mama June: Family Crisis star shared with E! News about her highs and lows in 2018. “I promise you.”

Since then, June said her weight has fluctuated, but she is still very much enjoying her newfound confidence. In April, the WE tv personality modeled a bright red swimsuit amid the coronavirus quarantine after sharing an update about her family.

“I hope everyone is staying safe out there. This is a scary time,” she wrote in March. “We’re staying safe inside and we hope you are too.”