He moves fast! Following his February split with ex-wife Cortney Hendrix, Jason Carrion is now engaged again to fiancée Roxanne Pallett. E! reports on Wednesday, December 11 that the Married at First Sight alum revealed the news on his private Instagram account. Sharing a photo from the 1976 movie Rocky, he posted a quote that revealed he had popped the question less than a year after he and his ex filed for divorce.

“I was wondering if you wouldn’t mind marrying me very much,” Jason, 33, captioned the post, referencing the classic flick. In his own words, he added, “When I said you’re the love of my life, I truly meant that. You get me more then anyone ever has and ever will. … I know my mom is looking down on us smiling because she knows that her son has someone I can truly call family.”

According to The Sun, the reality star and actress made their public debut as a couple in August when cameras spotted them out and about. The pair was caught passionately kissing and holding hands in New York City. The outlet reported that, though it had only been seven months after the British beauty’s split from her former fiancé in January 2019 and six months after the firefighter’s breakup, they had already moved in together at the time.

In March, Cortney, 32, was the one to break the news about their breakup. “In February 2019, Jason and I filed for divorce after the court of Kings County New York acknowledged at least a six-month separation,” she wrote on Instagram. “We asked for privacy this entire time because we are trying to figure it all out. At one point, we thought we were going to divorce in order to date and start all over the right way. … We have decided together to move on in different paths, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have love for each other. He will always have a special place in my heart and life. We do love you all and appreciate the support that you have shown us from the beginning.”

Though she hasn’t responded publicly to her ex’s new engagement, she did speak out about her marriage on December 11. “I get a lot of messages from [people] asking me how I moved on from divorce and how I found happiness again,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “The day I received my divorce papers in the mail to sign was a very uncomfortable day. … I left my office crying because [I was] months into this, and I still had bad/sad days. It’s a process. And there are stages you must go through.”

Courtesy of Cortney Hendrix/Instagram

But despite sharing advice for others about how to move on, she’s not stuck living in the past. In June, she went public with a new relationship of her own. On Instagram, she shared photos from a friend’s wedding weekend. “People [are] getting married,” she captioned one of the shots. “It ain’t us.”