Brittany Snow and Tyler Sandaland

On February 20, Actress Brittany Snow and her boyfriend, Tyler Stanaland, both took to Instagram and announced their engagement!

“A couple weeks ago, I said “YES” about a million times to the man of my wildest [and] most beautiful dreams. After celebrating with friends and family, we wanted to let a few more friends (you guys) know… this happened. ✨ I’m still pinching myself and thanking my lucky stars for the truest feeling I’ve ever felt. Thank you @tylerstanaland for the happiest day of my life [and] for not proposing in this creepy empty restaurant,” the 32-year-old actress wrote.

Her new fiancé had some heartfelt words on his own post, “A few weeks ago, I asked @brittanysnow one of the most important questions I may ever ask. Forever? Luckily she said yes and we’ve spent the last little while celebrating the old fashioned way, together and with close friends and family. I don’t know how I got so lucky and I don’t know that I really understood what love is until you. Everything changed when we met. You are the most beautiful, intelligent, thoughtful, caring, incredible human and I couldn’t be more excited to do life with you. Here’s to forever and making our wildest dreams come true. Love you to the moon and back. 🌙”