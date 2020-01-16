Mady Gosselin Reveals Her New Year’s Resolution to Increase Her Game on the ‘Gram and ‘Post More’

She’s sticking to it! Mady Gosselin took to her Instagram Story, as she has been doing more often lately, and shared her New Year’s resolution. Her amped up social media presence is making a lot more sense with her goals for the new decade.

“Can you tell my New Year’s resolution was to post more??” Mady wrote on a cute selfie with her pal on Wednesday, January 15. “We do be eating lunch pt II,” she added, referring to a snap she posted one day prior with a similar caption, “We do be eating lunch though.”

Along with her resolution to up her game on the ‘gram, Mady took a moment to look back on her 2019 ahead of the new year. “2019: you were a bittersweet, stressful, challenging, crazy year,” she wrote on December 31. “But you were also refreshing, wonderful, unpredictable and full of achievements I’m so proud of. It’s all about balance, I guess 🙂 Happy New Year!! Here’s to 2020 being cooler and crazier.”

Courtesy Mady Gosselin/Instagram

Mady’s goal to develop her social media portfolio could be in part due to her desire for independence. “Kate [Gosselin] and Mady are on a lot better terms. Going away to college has actually made them closer. They love each other, but Mady wouldn’t mind if her mom didn’t comment on her social media posts, only because she wants her own identity,” an insider told In Touch exclusively. “She doesn’t want to be associated with the reality show and her parent’s drama.”

Although Mady wishes her mom would ease up on her commentary, the mother of eight can’t help it sometimes. “I love you, girls! 😍 Study hard!!!” Kate, 44, wrote on a photo of Mady and her “college bestie” back in October.

Even though Kate likes to check in on her daughter every now and again, Mady is working hard to develop her online identity. The beauty has proven to be a great resource for a good laugh and even for some editing tips. On Monday, January 13, she joked with her followers when posted a totally relatable selfie. “Me trying to figure out the Instagram filters LOL,” she wrote. She totally gets us!