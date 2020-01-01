Taking a look back. Kate and Jon Gosselin’s daughter Mady Gosselin reflected on her “challenging” and “refreshing” year, while sharing her hopes for the future in a heartfelt message via Instagram on Tuesday, December 31.

Even though she dealt with some family drama, Mady graduated high school and also ventured off to college in New York City to pursue a higher education.

The 19-year-old shared a stunning photo of herself with a sentimental caption. “2019: you were a bittersweet, stressful, challenging, crazy year,” she wrote. “But you were also refreshing, wonderful, unpredictable and full of achievements I’m so proud of. It’s all about balance, I guess 🙂 happy new year!! Here’s to 2020 being cooler and crazier.”

Mady Gosslein Instagram

Mady has continued to share updates about her school life on Instagram, last sharing a beaming photo with her pal just a few weeks ago. “College besties for the win,” she captioned the pic and her mom commented, “I love you, girls! 😍 Study hard!!!”

These days, the TLC alum is really starting to come into her own. A source previously told In Touch exclusively that Mady is hoping to form her own identity outside of the reality television world, especially after her appearances on Kate Plus 8.

“Kate and Mady are on a lot better terms. Going away to college has actually made them closer,” the insider said. “They love each other, but she doesn’t want to be associated with the reality show and her parent’s drama.”

Even though Jon, 42, and Kate, 44, still seem to still be having issues, “the kids are slowly but surely moving on,” the source added.

Mady and her twin sister, Cara, both relocated to the Big Apple this fall, but they are attending different schools. It’s obviously been an adjustment for the whole brood, considering this is the first time they have left the comfort of their family home.

In October, Jon also spoke out about his relationship with his oldest daughters. “I text them on their birthday but it’s kind of like I have hoped that they’ll talk to me again or whatever,” the DJ told In Touch exclusively, noting how he just wants the best for his kids even if they aren’t as close as they used to be.

All in all, it looks like Mady is living her best life and fans are glad to see it!