A day of celebrations! Kate Plus 8 alum Mady Gosselin took to Instagram on Sunday, May 10, to share photos and videos from mom Kate Gosselin’s Mother’s Day festivities and her siblings’ 16th birthday party.

“The most special birthday/Mother’s Day celebration in the park :)” the 19-year-old captioned her tribute post. In the series of images, the brunette beauty included a stunning selfie and smized for the camera. Other photos include the sextuplets getting silly while playing croquet. In the video, Mady gushed over her siblings. “You look so pretty!” the college student said in the background as her sister Leah waved to the camera wearing a protective face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic. As Mady panned the camera to sister Alexis, who was also taking precautions, she assured viewers she was smiling under her face covering.

Courtesy of Mady Gosselin/Instagram

Mady’s post from the family’s day out comes after brother Collin Gosselin seemingly threw shade at their mom. Instead of praising Kate, 45, he chose to celebrate father Jon Gosselin’s girlfriend Colleen Conrad.

“Turns out, today is Mother’s Day. Today we pay love forward to our mothers, but I don’t think ‘mother’ can describe all the things Colleen has done for me,” Collin, 16, began his telling message. “Yes, a mother clothes her children and cooks for them but it’s the best feeling when your mother or mother figure is one of your best friends and always has your back, the one who always shares that laugh of the humor only you guys get.”

He continued, “I could call it Mother’s Day, but it’s more than that, Colleen, you are so much more than a mother to me, you are one of my guidelines and one of my guiding lights. Thank you doesn’t say enough, I love you so much and you’ve done so much for me that claims you my strong, happy, loving and awesome mother figure, you’re irreplaceable. Thank you so much Colleen love you so much!!! [red heart emojis].”

Courtesy of Mady Gosselin/ Instagram

While Collin might have forgotten to show love to his mom on Mother’s Day, the reality star made sure to include all of her children in her post for their birthday. “Happy 16th Birthday to my half a dozen ‘Hershey Kisses’, as they were called at birth! I love you so much! You’re [six] of the sweetest things to happen to my life!” she shared on Instagram. “Thanks for making every Mother’s Day extra memorable! (They requested ‘junk cereals’ for their birthday lunch (?!) so I got a bit carried away, as usual, and got them 21 different kinds! [laughing with tears emojis].”

It appears Collin and Kate have tension in their relationship since she sent him away to a school for children with special needs in 2015. He was there for three years when he was released by his father, who has denied that Collin is “on any spectrum or [has] special needs.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

After Jon and Kate divorced in 2009, Kate was given primary custody of their eight children. Jon won custody of Hannah in September 2018 and then gained custody of Collin that December after he was released from the special needs facility. Today, Collin and Hannah reside with Jon, while the rest of their brood lives with Kate.

Despite the families divide, it appears they all had a very special Mother’s Day and birthday celebration.