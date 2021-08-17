Sibling chat! Mady Gosselin shared a hilariously nonchalant text message conversation shared between herself, her twin, Cara, and her sister Leah.

The Kate Plus Date alum, 20, who recently enjoyed a back-to-school shopping trip with her family, posted a screengrab of the cute exchange which showed Cara, 20, sending over an octopus Memoji and Leah, 17, simply replying, “Ok.”

Courtesy Mady Gosselin/Instagram

Fans have been enjoying Mady’s social media content with her loved ones years after the family starred on the hit show Jon and Kate Plus 8.

The college student previously shared a rare video featuring her mom, Kate Gosselin, and siblings going out to buy clothes and books on August 8 in preparation for their next school semester.

“Just me and my mom,” she said while standing alongside Kate, 46, in the TikTok video before they ventured out to run errands and grab some ice cream.

Many of Mady’s followers were surprised to see an appearance from Kate, who has been keeping a low profile on social media for over a year now. She last posted a photo in July 2020 to celebrate son Aaden getting his braces off.

Kate recently moved from Pennsylvania to North Carolina, and it appears the kids have adjusted to their new digs. The mom of eight sold her former abode in late January 2021 and she “knows the kids will eventually settle in [to their new home],” an insider previously told In Touch exclusively. “She chose North Carolina because it’s gorgeous and very family-friendly.”

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Mady’s siblings Collin and Hannah still reside with their father, Jon Gosselin, in Pennsylvania. The DJ and former reality TV dad, 44, recently spoke out about his own big life change on August 12, confirming rumors that he and longtime girlfriend Colleen Conrad have parted ways.

The exes, who dated for seven years and were childhood friends, “both wanted [their relationship] to work out. They tried it all: couples therapy, family counseling, everything possible,” another source told In Touch about their breakup, revealing they are still amicable and wish each other the best going forward.

Mady, for her part, has been choosing to “stay out” of any drama involving her family, a third insider revealed to In Touch in October 2020, noting that school is her “priority” when she’s not enjoying bonding time with her mom and siblings.