A special occasion. Jon Gosselin returned to Instagram with a rare photo including his mother, Pamela, and teased his upcoming DJ gigs amid ongoing family drama.

“Happy birthday mom!!! We have had some good times!!! Thank you for everything!! Love you!!! Cheers to many more awesome times,” Jon, 44, captioned a snapshot of them out to dinner at a restaurant in Pennsylvania. They were enjoying drinks, starters and the relaxing ambiance while celebrating.

Courtesy Jon Gosselin/Instagram

Prior to their outing, Jon shared a snap of his turntables to reveal that he would soon be getting back to the nightlife. “Thankful to play music again!!! Looking forward to upcoming gigs, events and sessions,” the TLC alum wrote following his break from disc-jockeying due to the coronavirus pandemic. This marked the first time he posted on social media in 2021.

“I love it,” he previously told People about why he got into that genre of work. “The hours are great. I get to go out, have a good time with all my friends, play the music I like to hear and have the day to myself.”

“You have to know what you’re doing. You have to keep the flow,” Jon said about the type of music he would play in 2015. “I’ll go back to the ’50s and play some James Brown, then into the ’80s: Prince and stuff like that. Then into the ’90s, and then Taylor Swift or whatever. I just move around.”

Just a few days ago, his estranged daughter Mady made a rare appearance on social media. “Two besties in an open field,” the Kate Plus Date alum, 20, captioned a photo with her dog via Instagram on June 22. Before her latest posting, she shared snaps from her fun-filled times away at college.

Donald Traill/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Ever since Jon and his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, finalized their divorce in December 2009, the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 stars have been caught up in a custody battle. However, Jon was awarded full custody of their kids Hannah and Collin in 2018.

Earlier this month, Jon revealed he was still very optimistic about reconciling with six of his estranged children, most of whom now reside with Kate, 46, in North Carolina. “I always have hope,” he told HollywoodLife about Mady, Cara, Alexis, Aaden, Leah and Joel. “I hope one day maybe they just knock on my door or maybe drop me a line or text me. Something like that.”

When it comes to Mady, she is “trying to stay out” of the drama involving her family, an insider previously told In Touch, and is making school “her priority.”