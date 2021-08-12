Jon Gosselin and longtime girlfriend Colleen Conrad have split after seven years of dating. The exes “both wanted it to work out. They tried it all: couples therapy, family counseling, everything possible,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“Jon wishes her the best and will continue to help her through her cancer battle,” the source close to the childhood friends-turned-sweethearts says. “The kids love Colleen and will continue to be in her life.”

After breakup rumors swirled earlier this month, Gosselin, 44, confirmed he and Conrad, 51, parted ways romantically on Thursday, August 12, telling The Sun their relationship became “fraught” amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

“It’s really hard to even talk about it,” the Pennsylvania resident said, pointing out that he still cares for Conrad deeply and will always have a special place in his heart for her. “When you’re with someone that long, especially in the public eye, and she’s someone private.”

Conrad previously revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in an Instagram post shared on August 7. “I have been putting this off and debated even posting,” she began her statement alongside photos of herself in and outside of the hospital. “I went for a mammogram on April 15. I had put it off for almost two and a half years due to lack of time and Covid, and later got a call that a mass was found in my right breast. Everything after that happened so fast.”

The mom of two explained that she later underwent a “single mastectomy” on her “right breast” on July 14 then had a DIEP Flap procedure done on July 30, which fortunately resulted in her diagnosis being downgraded to “stage 1.”

Once she finds out her oncotype number, Conrad will know if she will have to do chemotherapy. In the case it’s under 25, the treatment won’t be necessary.

At the end of her post, Conrad thanked her loved ones for supporting her throughout her health scare. Due to the fact she didn’t mention Gosselin, many fans of the reality star dad speculated the pair may have called it quits.

Gosselin and Conrad have known each other for years, and it appears their split was amicable. In December 2018, the DJ revealed they used to live only three blocks from each other when they were growing up and her older sister used to babysit him.

It wasn’t until after his divorce from ex-wife Kate Gosselin was finalized in December 2009 that a romance blossomed between him and Conrad. The duo started dating in 2014, and they often spent time together with his kids Hannah and Collin, who have been living with him and under his custody since 2018.

