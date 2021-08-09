There she is! Kate Gosselin made a rare appearance in a new video shared by her daughter Mady during a back-to-school shopping trip with her siblings.

The college student, 20, documented their outing from start to finish on Sunday, August 8, showing them as they prepared to head out to run some errands.

@madygosselin repost bc the last video got taken down bc tiktok isn’t a pharb ig ♬ 80’s quiet and dreamy synth pop – Gloveity

“This is just us before we left the house,” Mady said at the beginning of her TikTok clip. “[My brother] Aiden got a new shirt, I thought it was really cute, so I wanted to show it to you. This is [my twin sister] Cara’s Airpods case. It just has little dinosaurs on it. I thought it was cute, so I also wanted to show you that,” she continued.

At one point, Kate, 46, hopped into the frame and was all smiles as she posed alongside Mady, who told viewers, “Just me and my mom.”

After venturing over to American Eagle to pick up some clothes, the group stopped by their local Barnes and Nobles in their new home state of North Carolina. “It was huge,” Mady said about the bookstore. On their way back home, she revealed they made a “surprise stop” to get ice cream for the family.

While fans enjoyed catching up with some of the Gosselin brood, many were surprised to see Kate, considering she hasn’t posted on social media since July 2020. Although, in March, it was revealed the Kate Plus Date star relocated from Pennsylvania to North Carolina for a fresh start. Meanwhile, her other children, Collin and Hannah, still reside with their dad, Jon Gosselin, in Pennsylvania.

Jon, 44, recently shared rare clips of his own on social media on August 8, capturing his fun-filled day at Musikfest amid rumors he and girlfriend Colleen Conrad may have split.

Shutterstock(2)

Over the weekend, Colleen revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer in April and told her followers that she recently underwent a single mastectomy. “I was also lucky enough to have support through amazing friends and family but mostly my [two] kids, Jesse and Jordan, and my sister, Debbie,” she wrote, leading some to speculate she didn’t mention Jon because they may have parted ways.

The DJ and Colleen, who did not immediately respond to In Touch’s requests for comment regarding a possible split, started dating in 2014, five years after his divorce from ex-wife Kate was finalized in December 2009.

While the coparenting drama has continued between Kate and Jon, Mady has opted to “stay out” of it, a source exclusively told In Touch in October 2020, revealing enjoying time with family and school are “her top priorities” at this time.