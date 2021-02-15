Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee addressed critics of her relationship with husband Josh McKee after gushing over him in a celebratory message.

“I nearly forgot I am [no] longer [allowed] to post a photo with my children’s father and not turn the comments off,” the 26-year-old fired back in a new statement shared via Instagram Stories on Valentine’s Day, February 14. “If you do not support me and my family, it’s super simple, free, and easy to unfollow.”

Courtesy Mackenzie McKee/Instagram

Mackenzie reflected on the rough patches she and her spouse, 27, have gone through and said it’s been exhausting having to re-explain herself to fans. “Josh and I were separated, I was seeing someone, and my stupid cousin was giving him ‘advice’ and supposedly taking my side,” the MTV star, who shares kids Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs with Josh, clarified. “I really try to stay [quiet]. But seeing ‘you took him back after banging your cousin’ is getting ridiculous,” she continued.

“I am stupid, but damn, I am not that stupid,” Mackenzie added. “She is twice our age and although him asking her advice on ‘how to handle me when I push him away’ was not OK in my eyes, you are all making up things in your head.”

After speaking out about her marriage, the TV personality told her social media followers that she would “love to post family photos without you all calling me trash for being with Josh.”

Mackenzie and Josh began dating in February 2010 and shared their story on 16 & Pregnant and Teen Mom 3 before joining the cast of Teen Mom OG, where fans heard about the drama with her cousin.

The Body by Mac founder last slammed claims Josh was unfaithful while taking to social media in May 2020. “I never used the word ‘banging’ or ‘cheating.’ Please stop stalking and digging for relatives and invading privacy. Josh was texting and calling her for advice on how to handle me and to me, that was wrong on both ends and enough to walk away. Now let’s all move along,” she tweeted at the time.

Courtesy Mackenzie McKee/Instagram

Josh and Mackenzie previously parted ways in August 2019, but they reconciled, and he re-proposed to her during season 8 of TMOG. Afterward, she relocated from Oklahoma to Florida in September 2020 and explained where they stand as a couple in an exclusive interview with In Touch in January 2021.

“We never got remarried, but he also never signed the divorce papers,” Mackenzie said about their relationship status. “We haven’t had that discussion, but I think I’m really turning to kids right now and kind of focusing on where their happiness is as a mom and putting what I want aside.”

“We just are having a lot of fun right now as a family,” she added. “Obviously, he is all over me. And, so, people are like, OK, they’re more than friends, but we don’t really have that conversation. I’m not talking to anyone else. I’m leaving that open.”