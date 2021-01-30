Waiting it out. Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee and her husband, Josh McKee, have gone through their fair share of marital woes, but she exclusively tells In Touch they haven’t thrown in the towel just yet.

“We never got remarried, but he also never signed the divorce papers,” the television personality, who shares kids Gannon, 9, Jaxie, 6, and Broncs, 4, with Josh, 27, tells In Touch exclusively about their relationship status. “We haven’t had that discussion, but I think I’m really turning to kids right now and kind of focusing on where their happiness is as a mom and putting what I want aside.”

“I think Josh really wants me right now … after he made mistakes,” Mackenzie, 26, adds. “But he’s also [shown] me a lot of grace in things after he found out about me. He got mad for one day and never spoke of it again.”

Mackenzie relocated from Oklahoma to Florida in September 2020 — a move she credits with helping to turn her life around following their relationship struggles and her mother, Angie Douthit’s death. “So, moving forward … I don’t know … [Josh and I] just have a blast every day,” she tells In Touch, revealing it’s taken some time to get acclimated to the Sunshine State. “We always had friends and family and I know we’ll create that here, but we just have each other.”

“We just are having a lot of fun right now as a family,” the MTV star further explains about how she and Josh are doing now. “Obviously, he is all over me. And, so, people are like, OK, they’re more than friends, but we don’t really have that conversation. I’m not talking to anyone else. I’m leaving that open.”

Josh and Mackenzie got married in 2013 and have been romantically involved since 2009. The duo first appeared on 16 & Pregnant and Teen Mom 3 before getting cast on Teen Mom OG, where fans got to see Mackenzie mourn the loss of her beloved mom.

The fitness enthusiast previously told In Touch she was in a dark place mentally after losing Angie to cancer in December 2019. “I had to take a step forward and put my best foot forward and walk and get off the medication and stop numbing myself and just do something,” she said. “And I had to make a drastic change.”

