Looking good, mama! Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie Edwards (formerly Standifer) showed off her new look with glasses amid her impressive weight loss on Thursday, December 10.

The reality mom, 23, who is married to 16 & Pregnant star Maci Bookout’s ex Ryan Edwards, explained she went to the eye doctor for her astigmatism, which led to wearing her stylish specs.

Courtesy Mackenzie Edwards/Instagram

Mackenzie and Ryan, 32, welcomed son Jagger in October 2018, and the MTV star gave birth to their daughter, Stella Rhea, in January. She’s since been working hard to lose the baby weight and has been proudly flaunting her progress on social media.

Mack admitted in March it’s “such a struggle” to stay motivated since welcoming a new baby. At the time, she divulged she was eating “whole foods” and “low carb” in addition to “intermittent fasting.” However, she kept chugging along to reach her goals.

In August, the Tennessee native shared her diet tips after a fan asked for an update on what her daily meals look like. Mackenzie explained she eats “gluten [and] dairy-free,” and after doing a “food sensitivity test,” she “reverse-dieted out of keto into moderate carbs.”

However, not everyone has been supportive of her journey. In June, a commenter accused Mackenzie of using “drugs” in order to get her “flat tummy.”

“I’m not ‘on’ anything,” the reality star clapped back at the rude comment. “I eat right and work out, it’s not rocket science and there’s no quick fix. I take supplements to SUPPLEMENT my diet but nothing is a miracle fix.”

Mackenzie previously opened up about how difficult it is when trolls make remarks about her appearance. “To be really honest, most of the comments on my pictures are ridiculously mean, especially about how I look and how much weight I gain and how ugly I am or how I’m a terrible mother/wife,” she told her followers in January. “I really can’t ever win. I didn’t want to surround myself/deal with that while being pregnant.” She added all of the cruel criticism gave her “a major complex” when it comes to posting on social media.

Mackenzie is one hard-working mama!