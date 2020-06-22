She’s proud of her post-baby body, and Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer) doesn’t want to hear any criticism about it. The Teen Mom OG star proudly flaunted her figure on Instagram on Saturday, June 20 — but not everyone was impressed. Though she credits dietary supplements with helping whip her into shape, one commenter accused the mother of three of using drugs in order to get her “flat tummy.” That’s when the 23-year-old clapped back.

Courtesy Mackenzie Edwards/Instagram

“That stuff that she says she is on would never give you a flat tummy after [having] a baby,” the hater wrote. “The stuff that she is making is only to make money. Like Macy stated, she is a ‘fake.’ I personally think she is doing [husband Ryan Edwards’] drugs!!” Mack wasn’t about to let that comment stand. “I’m not ‘on’ anything,” she snapped. “I eat right and work out. It’s not rocket science, and there’s no quick fix. I take supplements to SUPPLEMENT my diet, but nothing is a miracle fix.”

The MTV mama handled the hate perfectly — and she’s had a fair amount of practice. In the past, she’s faced trolls calling out her chin and her weight. The body-shaming got so bad that it even stopped her from posting pictures during her pregnancy. When a fan asked why she didn’t share any baby bump photos, she explained that she simply wasn’t up to dealing with all of the negativity while expecting.

“To be really honest, most of the comments on my pictures are ridiculously mean, especially about how I look and how much weight I gain and how ugly I am or how I’m a terrible mother/wife,” Mackenzie told her followers in January. “I really can’t ever win. I didn’t want to surround myself/deal with that while being pregnant.” She admitted all of the cruel criticism gave her “a major complex” when it comes to posting on Instagram.

In the months since her third pregnancy, however, she’s committed herself to working on her fitness. “It’s such a struggle!” she admitted in March. “But I eat whole foods/low carb [and do] intermittent fasting/cardio.” It looks like she’s finally gotten to a point where she feels comfortable sharing her bikini bod no matter what the haters say.